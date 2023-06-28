American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 99,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

American International Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AIG opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

