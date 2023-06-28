Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arch Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $5.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.68. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $32.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.30 EPS.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 96.62% and a net margin of 33.74%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.89 earnings per share.
Arch Resources Price Performance
Shares of ARCH stock opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average is $133.88. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $173.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 56,371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,499,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arch Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.63%.
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.
