Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KEC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

TSE:KEC opened at C$11.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.03. Kiwetinohk Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$512.44 million and a PE ratio of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.10. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 37.48%. The company had revenue of C$127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.80 million.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

