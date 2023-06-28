Analysts Offer Predictions for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

NYSE ASM opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.78. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 13.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

