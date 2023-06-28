Analysts Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT at $101.06

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.06.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.48 per share, with a total value of $25,035.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,513.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,313 shares of company stock worth $701,002 and sold 21,278 shares worth $1,890,358. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $89.35 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
