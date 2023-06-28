Analysts Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT at $101.06

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.48 per share, with a total value of $25,035.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,513.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,313 shares of company stock worth $701,002 and sold 21,278 shares worth $1,890,358. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $277,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $89.35 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

