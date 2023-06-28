Analysts Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) PT at $326.73

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.73.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of AON stock opened at $333.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.03 and its 200 day moving average is $314.96. AON has a 1 year low of $262.42 and a 1 year high of $338.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

