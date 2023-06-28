Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) PT at C$110.53

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$110.86.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CP stock opened at C$105.88 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$88.70 and a 12-month high of C$112.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
