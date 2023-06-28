Analysts Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) PT at $47.00

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.18.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EVH opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $63,275.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,463 shares of company stock worth $11,281,209. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 214.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after buying an additional 793,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,129,000 after buying an additional 1,115,264 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after buying an additional 197,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,856 shares during the period.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

