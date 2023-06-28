Analysts Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) PT at $24.55

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 133,757 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.