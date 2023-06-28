Analysts Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Price Target at $250.00

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $193.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.10 and its 200-day moving average is $199.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

