Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target at C$75.68

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCI.B. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$59.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.53 and a 1-year high of C$67.67. The stock has a market cap of C$24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.