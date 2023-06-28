Analysts Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT at $118.19

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.19.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Splunk by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Splunk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

