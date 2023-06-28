Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Target Price at $27.00

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:XGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have commented on X. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

