Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Target Price at $27.00

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have commented on X. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

