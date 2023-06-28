Analysts Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT at $30.20

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $155,810.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $155,810.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,432 shares of company stock valued at $945,046 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veracyte Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 23.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 48,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 32.3% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.