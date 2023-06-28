Analysts Set West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Price Target at $344.00

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $344.00.

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $369.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.