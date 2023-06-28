Analyzing CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) & TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TMX Group and CME Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMX Group N/A N/A N/A $1.86 11.78 CME Group $5.02 billion 12.82 $2.69 billion $7.87 22.74

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than TMX Group. TMX Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CME Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

7.2% of TMX Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of CME Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of CME Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TMX Group and CME Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMX Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 CME Group 1 3 6 0 2.50

TMX Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.86, indicating a potential upside of 41.03%. CME Group has a consensus target price of $210.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.63%. Given TMX Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TMX Group is more favorable than CME Group.

Dividends

TMX Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. CME Group pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. TMX Group pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CME Group pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CME Group has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TMX Group and CME Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMX Group N/A N/A N/A CME Group 55.99% 10.88% 1.73%

Summary

CME Group beats TMX Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics segment delivers equities and index data, as well as integrated data sets for the proprietary and third party analytics to help clients in making trading and investment decisions; and provides solutions to European and global wholesale energy markets for price discovery, trade execution, post-trade transparency, and straight through processing. The Capital Formation segment operates Toronto Stock Exchange, a national stock exchange for the senior equities market; TSX Venture Exchange, a national stock exchange for the public venture equity market; and TSX Trust that provides corporate trust, registrar, transfer agency, and foreign exchange services. The Derivatives Trading & Clearing segment operates Montreal Exchange, a national derivatives exchange; Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, a clearinghouse for options and futures contracts; BOX, a US equity operations market; and various over-the-counter products and fixed income repurchase agreements. The Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing segment engages in the trading operations of Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and TSX Alpha Exchange; and clearing and settlement of equities and fixed income transactions, and custody of securities; and provision of fixed income inter-dealer brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Maple Group Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMX Group Limited in August 2012. TMX Group Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

