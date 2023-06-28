Analyzing LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) & Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Presidio Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $321.24 million 8.89 $113.78 million $0.38 25.68 Presidio Property Trust $17.76 million 0.65 -$2.13 million ($0.38) -2.32

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 131.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Presidio Property Trust pays out -23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Presidio Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Presidio Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 35.06% 5.17% 2.84% Presidio Property Trust -16.36% -5.32% -1.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LXP Industrial Trust and Presidio Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.44%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Presidio Property Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in Texas and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing a number of properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio is also the sponsor of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MURF), which currently holds approximately $136 million in trust. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

