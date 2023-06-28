Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi Acquires 299 Shares

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($28.95) per share, with a total value of £6,808.23 ($8,656.36).

Anglo American Price Performance

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,280 ($28.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,408.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,845.44. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,223.50 ($28.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,699 ($47.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. The company has a market cap of £30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 794.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.79) to GBX 2,700 ($34.33) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($32.04) to GBX 2,430 ($30.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.23) to GBX 3,200 ($40.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.96) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,055 ($38.84).

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.