Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi Acquires 299 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($28.95) per share, with a total value of £6,808.23 ($8,656.36).

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,280 ($28.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,408.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,845.44. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,223.50 ($28.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,699 ($47.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. The company has a market cap of £30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 794.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.79) to GBX 2,700 ($34.33) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($32.04) to GBX 2,430 ($30.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.23) to GBX 3,200 ($40.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.96) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,055 ($38.84).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

