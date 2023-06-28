Arden Trust Co Sells 2,316 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PG opened at $150.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $353.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

