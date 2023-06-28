Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ares Management by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $95.42.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,294,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,597,381.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,661 shares in the company, valued at $42,691,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,294,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,597,381.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 851,234 shares of company stock valued at $18,320,805 and have sold 12,500,076 shares valued at $350,203,824. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.