argenx SE to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($2.56) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for argenx in a report released on Thursday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.98). The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.16.

argenx Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $380.00 on Monday. argenx has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $423.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.61 and a 200-day moving average of $381.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 0.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,897,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,748,000 after buying an additional 416,813 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,697,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,106,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.