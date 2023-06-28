Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

ARGO opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 56.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

