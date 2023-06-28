ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of Nano-X Imaging worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 592,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $3,265,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 279,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth about $857,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

