ARK Investment Management LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,738,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.