ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 80,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1,017.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:ARKG opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.