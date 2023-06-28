ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 68,317 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,317 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Ceragon Networks worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,412,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 595,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 422,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 228,857 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 995.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 178,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 162,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Ceragon Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

