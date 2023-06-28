ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 87,439 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,439 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

