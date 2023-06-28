Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $66.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.06. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

