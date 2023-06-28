Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aryzta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTF opened at C$1.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.36. Aryzta has a 52 week low of C$1.31 and a 52 week high of C$1.83.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers pastries, cookies, donuts, muffins, buns, bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

