Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Aryzta Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTF opened at C$1.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.36. Aryzta has a 52 week low of C$1.31 and a 52 week high of C$1.83.
Aryzta Company Profile
