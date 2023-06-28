Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $22.06. Asana shares last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 160,554 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,752,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,795,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,192,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,486,499.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,752,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 240,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,600 and sold 349,959 shares worth $8,703,838. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ASAN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Asana Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Asana by 118.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

