ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49).

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $3.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.83. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 405,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.