AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,442,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,604,000 after purchasing an additional 101,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

