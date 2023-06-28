Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

