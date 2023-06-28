Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

