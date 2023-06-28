Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

