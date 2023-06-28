Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $119.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

