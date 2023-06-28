Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $438.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.