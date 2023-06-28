Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 936 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 43,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 98,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

