Avid Bioservices, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Avid Bioservices’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $13.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,314.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $304,617,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,531.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $81,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,531.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,875 shares of company stock worth $1,213,950 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

