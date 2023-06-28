Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $313.74 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $315.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

