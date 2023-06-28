B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 53,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $270.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $275.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

