B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,360 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Stock Performance

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $132.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

