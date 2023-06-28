B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average is $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.