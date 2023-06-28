B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

