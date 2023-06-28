B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $464.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $467.98.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.