B. Riley Comments on NanoXplore Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Key forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.13 million.

NanoXplore Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on NanoXplore from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of GRA opened at C$3.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.87.

About NanoXplore

(Get Rating)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.