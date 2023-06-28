B. Riley Weighs in on Expedia Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley analyst N. Khan expects that the online travel company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXPE. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.8 %

EXPE stock opened at $108.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

