Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $49.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $63.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 159,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,343,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,101,000 after purchasing an additional 108,043 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

