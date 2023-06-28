Banxa (BNXAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Banxa (OTC:BNXAF – Get Rating) is set to release its 3/31/2023 earnings data on Friday, June 30th. Analysts expect Banxa to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Banxa Stock Up 15.0 %
OTC BNXAF opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Banxa has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.50.
Banxa Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Banxa from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Banxa
Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.