Banxa (BNXAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Banxa (OTC:BNXAFGet Rating) is set to release its 3/31/2023 earnings data on Friday, June 30th. Analysts expect Banxa to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banxa Stock Up 15.0 %

OTC BNXAF opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Banxa has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.50.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

