Barclays Lowers Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,305

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,390 ($30.39) to GBX 2,305 ($29.31) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BURBY. HSBC upgraded Burberry Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.00) to GBX 2,400 ($30.51) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.43) to GBX 2,250 ($28.61) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($29.37) to GBX 2,450 ($31.15) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.62) to GBX 2,500 ($31.79) in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $27.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.